M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.61 and a 52-week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

