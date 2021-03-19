M&T Bank Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

