M&T Bank Corp Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in BCE by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

