M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in IAA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IAA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IAA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $55.29 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

