M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,640 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 704,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,702,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

