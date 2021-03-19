Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Murphy USA by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy USA by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy USA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

