Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.15. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 37,107 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

