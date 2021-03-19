Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

