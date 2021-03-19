Name Changing Token (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $655,267.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 88.5% higher against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $655,267.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 38,631,538 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

