Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 7.8%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. 22,472,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 33,460,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 67,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

