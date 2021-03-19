National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.71. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$33.69 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

