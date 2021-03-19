National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NSA stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

