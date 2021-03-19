Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NLS opened at $18.68 on Friday. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

