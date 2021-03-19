Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Navient worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Navient by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 32,571.4% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

