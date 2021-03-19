Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.81

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 343588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Navient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

