Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

NVGS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Navigator has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

