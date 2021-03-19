Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $48.78 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

