Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.25 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neo Performance Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.