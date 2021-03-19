Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Neoen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Neoen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Neoen alerts:

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88. Neoen has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.