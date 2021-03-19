Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,200 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,567,312.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $496.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

