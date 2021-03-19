Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $583.06.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NFLX traded down $19.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $504.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,992,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $316.82 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

