Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.78. 143,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.79. The company has a market cap of $225.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.82 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.