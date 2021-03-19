NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $235,015.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $235,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

