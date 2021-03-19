Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 620,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 503,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STIM. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $5,173,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STIM opened at $13.62 on Friday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

