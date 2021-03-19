Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Nevro worth $77,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

