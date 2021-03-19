New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.