New Fortress Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 749 put options on the company. This is an increase of 986% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

NFE opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.