New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Shares Down 6.3%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 776,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 602,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

