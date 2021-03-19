New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) PT Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

