News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

