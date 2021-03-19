NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2020 earnings at ($11.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

In other NexImmune news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

