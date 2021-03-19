NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

NYSE NREF opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

