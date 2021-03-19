Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $245,143.50 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 1,554 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $245,143.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,736,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

