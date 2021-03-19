NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 351.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

