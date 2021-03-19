NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. 22,802,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,484,354. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

