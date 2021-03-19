NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $24.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,462 shares of company stock worth $2,339,313. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,523,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

