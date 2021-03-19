Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.