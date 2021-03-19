Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,380 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

