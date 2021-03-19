Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $260.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

