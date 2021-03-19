Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

