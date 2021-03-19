Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.46 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in NetApp by 410.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

