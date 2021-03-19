Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 23,268 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.06.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.