Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 392,567 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wipro were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wipro by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 180,983 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

