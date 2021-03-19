Northern Trust Corp Acquires 27,727 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $81,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

COLD stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

