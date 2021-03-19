Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,186 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.26% of EnerSys worth $79,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENS opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

