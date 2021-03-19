Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $85,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of SLAB opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.