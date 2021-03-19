Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.93

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.93 and traded as high as $46.00. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 25,254 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 59,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.