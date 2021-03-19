Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 6,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE:NOC opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.