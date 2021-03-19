NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.28.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

