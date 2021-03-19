nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00453060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00676907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00076818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.